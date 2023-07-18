Milan Lalkovic: Walsall return not to be

Milan Lalkovic

The Slovakian winger – who played for Walsall in the 2015/16 campaign – has been on trial at the Bescot this summer.

He admitted to getting ‘goosebumps’ on his return, but conceded ‘it was not meant to be’.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “Dear Saddlers, I can say it was very close but this time it’s not meant to be.

“It was right place wrong time situation with the way tactics will go this season. All I can say is thank you to the manager and club for the opportunity to get my fitness even better.

“I proved to myself and some people that I can still do it at this level so hopefully I will be able to play in England again this year.

“I enjoyed last two weeks working hard with fantastic staff and quality players at the club, especially wearing Walsall colours again.

“Last Saturday to be again at the stadium and hear the fans shouting my name brought back so many memories and as I said I had goosebumps.

“I believe the club is definitely in right hands with the gaffer and staff around him and as always I will be cheering from afar

“This is definitely not a goodbye as I believe one day we will connect together again.

“I will do all the necessary work that I have t , to be in this shape that I got into consistently.

“Once a Saddler, always a Saddler. Until next time, take care.”