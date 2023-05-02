Walsall facing injury problems ahead of final game

Sadler was looking forward to an extended week of training with the game taking place on the Monday not the Saturday because of Coronation celebrations.
But two of his players – Hayden White and Owen Evans – came off at half time at Crawley and two others – Douglas James-Taylor and Joss Labadie – are also struggling with knocks.
Sadler said: “It might be a case of the walking wounded but we will have to assess them all and see where we are towards the end of the week.
“I feel sorry for them all – Owen has a thigh strain and I know what that is like and Hayden had only just come back from suspension, plus Joss has had long spells out this season. Hopefully they will all come through.”