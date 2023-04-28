Crawley v Walsall preview: Mat Sadler’s full concentration remains on job in hand

Mat Sadler and Richard O’Kelly have been overseeing the Saddlers’ squad since Michael Flynn’s departure, while Jamille Matt hit the target last time out

Sadler has had his hands full since taking over on a caretaker basis, not least preparing the team for the final three games of the season.

He has brought in Richard O’Kelly to help, saying the former Walsall player and coach’s input has been ‘invaluable.’

But he said as far as the first-team manager’s role is concerned, he has not thought about it.

He said: “My thoughts have been totally on galvanising the group of players and trying to get some confidence into them for the final three games of the season.

“I have had a lot to do as you can imagine and little time to focus on anything else other than the forthcoming games.”

Sadler said he felt against Salford that supporters saw the spirit and fight he knows the players have in them.

He said: “We played our way into the first half and did well to get to a point on the pitch.

“Then it was just that confidence to try and take somebody on, or to make a pass which didn’t quite happen and we spoke about that at half-time.

“What you saw in the second half through two or three incredible challenges was a group of lads that were desperate to do well and that continued into the rest of the game.

“They gave absolutely everything for me and I don’t think you can question their work ethic.

“Everything this week has been about togetherness, pulling together with each other and trying to bring it all back in line again.

“There are always things to work on in training and we will have done that before the game at Crawley where we will go expecting to win.

“We have to try and finish the season on a positive note and win the last two games if we can, and the mindset of the players is that we can do it .They have been training well and will be up for both of the games.

“You have to go out expecting to win games because there is no point going out to do anything else in football.”

Walsall have launched an initiative for their final game of the season against Doncaster, which will see fans able to sit anywhere in the stadium for £5.

The game a week on Monday kicks off at 12.30pm and supporters with a booking history can get their £5 tickets in advance.

A club statement said: “As we actively prepare for next season, we are eager to end the current campaign on a high, and to celebrate this town and this football club together.

“Your support all season has been outstanding and we are keen for everyone to get behind the team one more time.”