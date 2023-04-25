Jamille Matt is looking for more Walsall goals

.Jamille Matt celebrates his goal

Matt headed home his second goal for the club in front of the home supporters to equalise in the 61st minute.

The 33-year-old was brought up in Walsall and played at Bescot Stadium in Sunday league finals but hadn’t scored a professional goal there until Saturday.

He said: “It was a great cross by Liam and if you look at the goals I have scored a lot of them are close in by the six yard box so it just fell right for me.

“I did get a bit emotional because it has been a while coming and to here the cheers of the Walsall supporters was great.