Jamille Matt is looking for more Walsall goals

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall striker Jamille Matt admits he was a bit emotional when he scored his first goal at the Bescot Stadium on Saturday.

.Jamille Matt celebrates his goal
Matt headed home his second goal for the club in front of the home supporters to equalise in the 61st minute.

The 33-year-old was brought up in Walsall and played at Bescot Stadium in Sunday league finals but hadn’t scored a professional goal there until Saturday.

He said: “It was a great cross by Liam and if you look at the goals I have scored a lot of them are close in by the six yard box so it just fell right for me.

“I did get a bit emotional because it has been a while coming and to here the cheers of the Walsall supporters was great.

“It has also whetted my appetite to get more goals – as a striker you can never have enough so hopefully there will be more to follow that one.”

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

