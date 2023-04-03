Walsall's Isaac Hutchinson signs new contract until 2025

Isaac Hutchinson has been on target seven times for the Saddlers in his debut campaign and been rewarded with a new deal

The attacking midfielder has scored seven goals and laid on seven assists in 46 appearances for the Saddlers in his debut campaign.

Hutchinson, who turns 23 next week, checked in on a one-year contract plus an option from Derby County last summer and has been a regular for boss Michael Flynn.

The former Brighton trainee has penned a new two-year deal at Bescot Stadium and is looking to make his extended stay at the club a successful one – first of all by adding to his goal involvements in the current League Two campaign.

“From the second I came I’ve loved my time here," said Hutchinson, who netted a last-gasp equaliser in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sutton United. "We’ve got a great group of lads and the staff and the gaffer have been brilliant with me so there is no place better for me to be at the moment.

“It felt like the natural progression now to have that bit of security for the next couple of years and hopefully they can be successful years on the pitch.

“I want to get into double figures for goals and assists, I’m three off both now so I think that’s doable. As a team, we’ve got to finish this season on a high and hopefully that can take us into next season with a bit of confidence."

Boss Flynn added that a young player with potential to deliver more like Hutchinson fits the profile of what the Saddlers are after.

The head coach said: “He’s got great potential, he’s been effective with seven goals and seven assists this season.

“He fits in with the model, being at the right age and has his best years in front of him and I’m keen to be working with Isaac for longer to see him progress.