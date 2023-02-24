Hartlepool v Walsall preview: Michael Flynn’s urging fans to stick with his Saddlers side

Walsall in action

His Saddlers side would be everyone’s choice on the pools coupon after five successive draws, but it is no good to them as they chase a play-off place.

They are seven points off seventh-placed Salford City with two games in hand so still well in touch, but a chronic lack of goals recently has raised concerns over whether they have what it takes to make the gap up.

Walsall will be expected to beat Hartlepool, who are third from bottom in the table, but Flynn knows that won’t mean anything if his team can’t score goals.

The boss said after the 0-0 draw with Crewe on Tuesday he was desperate for something to go for his squad to kick start a winning run.

“I was pleased in a lot of aspects of the performance, but it’s not quite falling for us at the moment in the opposition box,” he said. “I told the players we have got to keep believing and we need everyone on side to do that.

“Win the two games in hand and we are one point off the play-offs.

“People might say we don’t look like winning a game but we should have won the last four in a row.

“We are not far away – we’ve got a team that is hard to break down and we’ve just got to improve in that final third.

“There was some frustration from the fans in the last two games and I can understand that – they have been brilliant, backed us all the way and want us to get up there, but believe me so do we.

“I don’t think we will be playing with less pressure away, though people might think that, because we enjoy playing at home and the support we get

“One thing I will never fault is the commitment and effort from the players.

“We see it every day in training and out on the park and I hope the fans do too because the effort they are putting in is unquestionable.”

When asked again about Danny Johnson, Flynn admitted the Saddlers are missing their 15-goal striker, who went back to his parent club Mansfield last month.

He said: “Two goals in seven games since he left, are people going to talk about it until you score more goals? Yes, that is completely the case.

“We’ve got players coming back and having to get them up to speed.

“We haven’t got an endless pot and can go out and sign whoever we want like some do in the division.

“It is two goals in seven games but let’s not forget the unstoppable Leyton Orient went six games without scoring.

“We are missing him (Johnson) because he scored 15 goals.

“You can’t hide from that and I’d be stupid to stand here and say that, but let’s not forget Danny went through barren spells as well as any striker will do.”