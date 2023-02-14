Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Walsall were the better side

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn felt his side were the better team and with a bit more calmness in front of goal could have won the game.

Michael Flynn
Michael Flynn

He praised his players for their hard work in what he admitted was not a great spectacle.

Flynn said: "It's just not running for us at the moment in front of goal - it is something we need to work on as we are creating the chances but the little flicks that we are trying things like that are not working.

"Maybe we need to go more direct, I'm not sure we will work on it in training but I said to Tom (Knowles) don't be afraid to have a shot, I'd rather see one fly over the bar than the chance be lost altogether.

"If you look at it it's not a bad point away from home on a Tuesday night and we have two home games coming up before another run of tough fixtures.

"That's not to say we are expecting to win those two games - you have to earn it and I think tonight both sides worked hard but they will probably say the same as me there wasn't that bit of quality in their team to put the ball in the net."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

