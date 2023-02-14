Michael Flynn: Walsall were the better side

Michael Flynn

He praised his players for their hard work in what he admitted was not a great spectacle.

Flynn said: "It's just not running for us at the moment in front of goal - it is something we need to work on as we are creating the chances but the little flicks that we are trying things like that are not working.

"Maybe we need to go more direct, I'm not sure we will work on it in training but I said to Tom (Knowles) don't be afraid to have a shot, I'd rather see one fly over the bar than the chance be lost altogether.

"If you look at it it's not a bad point away from home on a Tuesday night and we have two home games coming up before another run of tough fixtures.