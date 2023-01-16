Tranmere 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Owen Evans
Made a couple of good blocks but perhaps could have stopped the free-kick for the goal, though may have seen it late
Steady 6
Hayden White
Helped marshal the defence well and had to cope with a lot of Tranmere pressure as they looked to please the home fans
Calm 7
Liam Gordon
Probably Saddlers’ best player overall, got down the wings well and put over some telling crosses.
Unsung hero 8
Donervon Daniels
Calm and kept his concentration during the many scrappy periods of the game that still needed to be managed
Influencer 7
Manny Monthe
Unlucky to be cautioned for a yellow, he was adjudged to be last man when he brought down Kane Hemmings for the red
Unfortunate 7
Liam Kinsella
Had a quiet game, found the conditions difficult to adapt to and wasn’t the most productive performance by him or the team
Low Key 7
Tom Knowles
Anonymous in the first half in terms of creating things but he was suffering from a bug which had gone round the training camp
Ill 5
Brandon Comley
Again not very creative in difficult weather conditions against a tough side
Ineffective 6
Jacob Maddox
Came into the side for a start, couple of neat touches but will need to do more to keep his place.
Need more 6
Isaac Hutchinson
Another one sacrificed at half-time after a first period where Walsall struggled to create anything. Also caught the training ground bug
Struggled 5
Danny Johnson
Like any good striker, he popped up from seemingly nowhere to take the one chance he had and could have won it for Saddlers
Invaluable 8
Substitutes
Williams (for Knowles, 45) Looked lively when he came on and had a chance, then faded 7; Willmott (for Hutchinson, 45) Looks a solid signing and has settled into things quickly 7; Low (for Johnson, 79) Good last ten minutes 7; Wilkinson (for Maddox, 87) Didn’t have chance to shine but good option to have on bench Subs not used: McEntee; Allen; James-Taylor.