Tranmere 1 Walsall 1 - Player ratings

Danny Johnson scores

Owen Evans

Made a couple of good blocks but perhaps could have stopped the free-kick for the goal, though may have seen it late

Steady 6

Hayden White

Helped marshal the defence well and had to cope with a lot of Tranmere pressure as they looked to please the home fans

Calm 7

Liam Gordon

Probably Saddlers’ best player overall, got down the wings well and put over some telling crosses.

Unsung hero 8

Donervon Daniels

Calm and kept his concentration during the many scrappy periods of the game that still needed to be managed

Influencer 7

Manny Monthe

Unlucky to be cautioned for a yellow, he was adjudged to be last man when he brought down Kane Hemmings for the red

Unfortunate 7

Liam Kinsella

Had a quiet game, found the conditions difficult to adapt to and wasn’t the most productive performance by him or the team

Low Key 7

Tom Knowles

Anonymous in the first half in terms of creating things but he was suffering from a bug which had gone round the training camp

Ill 5

Brandon Comley

Again not very creative in difficult weather conditions against a tough side

Ineffective 6

Jacob Maddox

Came into the side for a start, couple of neat touches but will need to do more to keep his place.

Need more 6

Isaac Hutchinson

Another one sacrificed at half-time after a first period where Walsall struggled to create anything. Also caught the training ground bug

Struggled 5

Danny Johnson

Like any good striker, he popped up from seemingly nowhere to take the one chance he had and could have won it for Saddlers

Invaluable 8

Substitutes