Michael Flynn hoping for Walsall FA Cup cash bonus

Michael Flynn (pic Owen Russell)

Andy Williams’ injury time winner at Stockport on Sunday earned the club £105,000 in prize money straight away plus the prospect of more coming in from the fourth round tie at home to Leicester City.

Danny Johnson, who is on loan from Mansfield until next Sunday, scored his 14th goal of the season at Stockport and has been the subject of interest from other clubs, with Walsall thought to be priced out of the bidding.

But after the game Flynn said: “This might give us a bit more money to get certain things over the line. The chairman won’t thank me for that but he knows I mean it in good spirit.