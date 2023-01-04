Walsall's Tom Knowles shines across the pitch

Tom Knowles

Knowles has been used in various forward positions recently although predominantly he is a right winger.

He produced a typically lively performance against Mansfield and Sadler said he was typical of a squad who at the moment are giving everything for the club.

Sadler said: “Tom is all action, full of running from the word go and creates a lot of crosses and chances not only for the team, but sometimes for himself.”

The 24-year-old came to the club from Yeovil Town at the start of the season. He started at Cambridge United but then played a lot of non-league football further down the pyramid before joining the Glovers.

He has impressed Saddlers fans this season, particularly in recent weeks where he has bagged two goals in the last four games. Sadler said: “We have spoken of the importance of having players from throughout the squad who can weigh in with goals – Tom is one of those but he can also obviously create them.

“He has been asked to play in different positions in recent weeks and has shown he can be versatile, taking on each role so well with some outstanding performances that have pleased us and the fans.”