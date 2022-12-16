Waslall battle to get game on

Michael Flynn

Countless games across the pyramid have been postponed in recent days due to frozen pitches, and Walsall are expected to make a late call on the Bescot pitch ahead of the visit of Crewe.

The club are eager to give the fixture every change of going ahead and have kept the Bescot pitch covered all week in an attempt to stop it freezing over.

Weather predictions show that the temperatures are set to be slightly milder today and tomorrow, which may help Walsall’s chances.

An inspection will take place in due course to make a final decision on whether the fixture can be played.