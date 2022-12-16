Notification Settings

Waslall battle to get game on

By Liam Keen

Walsall are working hard to get tomorrow’s match with Crewe on as freezing temperatures put the game in doubt.

Michael Flynn
Countless games across the pyramid have been postponed in recent days due to frozen pitches, and Walsall are expected to make a late call on the Bescot pitch ahead of the visit of Crewe.

The club are eager to give the fixture every change of going ahead and have kept the Bescot pitch covered all week in an attempt to stop it freezing over.

Weather predictions show that the temperatures are set to be slightly milder today and tomorrow, which may help Walsall’s chances.

An inspection will take place in due course to make a final decision on whether the fixture can be played.

This comes after last week’s trip to Salford was postponed the day before due to plummeting temperatures.

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

