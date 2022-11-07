Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Walsall players deserve all the credit

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn would take no credit for an excellent win and performance at Wycombe, which saw the Saddlers progress to the second round of the FA Cup.

Walsall celebrate
A battling performance all round with some impressive counter-attacks saw Walsall never really in danger of losing the tie.

Flynn played a box formation in midfield which he said may have surprised the home side but said it was as good a performance by the players that any League Two side would produce away,

He said: “They were outstanding. I think the tactics worked in that we limited them on chances and pressed well in midfield, but it was all down to the players because they were outstanding.

“I am just glad they could do it for the fans as well, who travelled in numbers and didn’t shut up from start to finish. It was a a pleasure to play in front of them.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

