Michael Flynn: Walsall players deserve all the credit

Walsall celebrate

A battling performance all round with some impressive counter-attacks saw Walsall never really in danger of losing the tie.

Flynn played a box formation in midfield which he said may have surprised the home side but said it was as good a performance by the players that any League Two side would produce away,

He said: “They were outstanding. I think the tactics worked in that we limited them on chances and pressed well in midfield, but it was all down to the players because they were outstanding.