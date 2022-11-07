Michael Flynn: Walsall players deserve all the credit

A battling performance all round with some impressive counter-attacks saw Walsall never really in danger of losing the tie.
Flynn played a box formation in midfield which he said may have surprised the home side but said it was as good a performance by the players that any League Two side would produce away,
He said: “They were outstanding. I think the tactics worked in that we limited them on chances and pressed well in midfield, but it was all down to the players because they were outstanding.
“I am just glad they could do it for the fans as well, who travelled in numbers and didn’t shut up from start to finish. It was a a pleasure to play in front of them.”