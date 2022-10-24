Notification Settings

Michael Flynn praises Walsall mentality

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Proud boss Michael Flynn reckons Walsall’s showed the mentality needed to be a successful team in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Sutton.

Jacob Maddox’s late leveller saw the Saddlers claim a point from a match which they played for more than an hour with 10 men following Brandon Comley’s red card.

Flynn, who described himself ‘disgusted’ by the performance of referee Paul Howard, said: “There was a togetherness about us, the mentality shift I have been saying I want at this club.

“We have all got to stick together when the going gets tough.

“Some of the performances, although maybe not eye-catching, were unbelievable. You have got Liam Bennett, Liam Kinsella, Donervon Daniels. There are too many to name, really. I thought they were all excellent. There was some unbelievable work off the ball I thought the players deserved credit for. I’m really proud of them.”

