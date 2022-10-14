Notification Settings

Walsall strikers told to step up

By Matt Maher

Michael Flynn has urged Walsall’s other forwards to step up and fill the void left by Danny Johnson at Mansfield tomorrow.

Andy Williams

Johnson has been the undoubted star of the Saddlers season so far, scoring 10 goals in his first 17 appearances since joining on loan from the Stags until January.

But the 29-year-old is unable to face his parent club tomorrow and Flynn has told his other attackers to grasp the chance to impress in his absence.

Andy Williams, the most likely man to replace Johnson, has netted just once this term, while youngster Douglas James-Taylor is yet to open his account.

Flynn said: “Someone else has got to step up and take their opportunity because it is going to be a tough game against Mansfield, who are right up there.

“When we start punishing teams and taking our chances, we will be a tough team to beat.”

