Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn proud of Walsall’s energy in Gillingham draw

By Lewis CoxWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn praised his squad for battling through after a tiring week on the road.

Michael Flynn (Owen Russell)
Michael Flynn (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers clocked up the best part of 700 miles in five days with trips to Barrow, which ended in defeat, and Saturday’s goalless draw at Gillingham in League Two.

Flynn said: “It shouldn’t be a confidence thing. We’ve had a solid start. It has been a long week for the players but they have given me everything.

’We only had 18 players to choose from; I know you can only name 18 but that’s all we’ve got. The injury list was six – it’s just one of those things, we’ve got to get on with it.”

He added: “Everybody’s got to come here. I’m not making excuses but we’ve had Barrow away and Gillingham away.

“It has been a tough week, especially with a small squad. But it is what it is, everybody has got to go to everybody else’s stadium this season. We’ll take that on the chin and move on.”

“I didn’t see any fatigue in the players. None. I did on Tuesday, especially the way we started. We started slowly at Barrow, which is very unlike us. They kept on going, kept working and it’s a credit to them. On the balance of play, the draw was the fair result.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covering Shrewsbury Town and with a keen eye for non-league and grassroots.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News