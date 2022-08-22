Michael Flynn proud of Walsall’s energy in Gillingham draw

Michael Flynn (Owen Russell)

The Saddlers clocked up the best part of 700 miles in five days with trips to Barrow, which ended in defeat, and Saturday’s goalless draw at Gillingham in League Two.

Flynn said: “It shouldn’t be a confidence thing. We’ve had a solid start. It has been a long week for the players but they have given me everything.

’We only had 18 players to choose from; I know you can only name 18 but that’s all we’ve got. The injury list was six – it’s just one of those things, we’ve got to get on with it.”

He added: “Everybody’s got to come here. I’m not making excuses but we’ve had Barrow away and Gillingham away.

“It has been a tough week, especially with a small squad. But it is what it is, everybody has got to go to everybody else’s stadium this season. We’ll take that on the chin and move on.”