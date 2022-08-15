Analysis: Tough to take but Walsall will learn lessons

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 13/08/2022..... Walsall v Stevenage . Pictured, Hayden White..

After working hard, defending well and keeping Stevenage at bay for 99 minutes, it looked as though they had done enough to maintain their 100 per cent record.

When the fourth official put eight minutes on his board for stoppage time everyone in the ground was left bemused – but Flynn’s men stood firm, just like they did last week in South Wales.

And when the clock ticked over 98 minutes, they thought they had done enough. But with 100 minutes on the clock, two more than the added time, Stevenage, who had at times knocked pretty hard on the Saddlers’ door, got their goal.

Danny Rose got himself higher than anyone else in the box to send the Boro fans back south with a smile on their faces, leaving Saddlers fans thinking what might have been,

It was one of the worst ways for a side to end a football match, and many of the home supporters will have left Bescot feeling like they had suffered a defeat.

But in the grand scheme of things it was hard to deny that Steve Evans’ side deserved a point. And the overall picture, two wins and a draw from the opening league games, is probably better than most Walsall fans expected.

Flynn said in his programme notes August was going to be a month where he had to manage the schedule to avoid injuries. But he stuck with the same side that had won the opening two league games, with a number of players recalled from their EFL Cup rest.

And it was one of the recalled players, Danny Johnson, a man who scored in the week after coming off the bench, who struck after 13 minutes.

A Donervon Daniels long throw wasn’t cleared by the visiting defence and Johnson rifled home with his left foot to give the home side the advantage.

It was quite ironic that a long throw, something that had caused Walsall all sorts of problems last week at Newport, was the assist that led to the goal in this one.

However, the chances for the rest of the half largely went the way of the visitors, who themselves had picked up six points from a possible six heading to the Bescot.

Owen Evans had to be sharp to keep out a close range effort at the near post from Jake Taylor, with the Saddlers keeper also getting down well to keep out striker Jamie Reid’s effort.

Both sides were trying to get the ball down and play but it was proving difficult with the heat playing a factor, forcing the players into two early drinks breaks.

A penalty shout from Stevenage came and went after Taylor went down under pressure from Manny Monthe just before the break.

The second period soon became an open affair, with Evans making a host of early substitutes in a bid to get back in the clash and take the game to the Saddlers.

Isaac Hutchinson, who was quiet for most of the afternoon, played a neat corner routine for Andy Williams, but the striker couldn’t get a shot off.

Then, much like at Newport, Walsall started to soak up a lot of pressure. But whereas last week they had little to no spark up top, here they were turning over possession and launching dangerous counter-attacks.

And in the space of 10 minutes they had three big chances.

First, Williams won the ball and squared for Johnson but the pass was over hit, before the in-form front man burst forward down the left and fired over.

Then Williams was presented with an opportunity to cut in and shoot before being dispossessed.

But after those chances went, Stevenage started to get on top, firing balls into the Saddlers box as they went in search of that all important equaliser.

Dean Campbell fired over and Evans got down well to push a dangerous Arthur Reid effort away to safety.

But despite the spells of pressure Evans’ side had throughout the game, Walsall restricted them to very few chances.

Then, to the bemusement of almost everyone in the ground the referee signalled for eight minutes – despite no really lengthy stoppages in the game.

That threw up another challenge for the Saddlers but they navigated their way through it – or so they thought.

The eight minutes passed and it looked like they had done enough, and for a second successive week had repelled a late spell of pressure.

Nine then passed, that must be it? But then as the clock struck 100 minutes, Reid’s cross beat Evans and found Rose who headed home at the back post.

It was heartbreak for Walsall’s defenders, who had again showed their resilience to stand up to the challenge.

Stevenage had won their opening two games with late goals but this rescue job is something those players probably won’t experience again.

As for the Saddlers, Flynn said his players should have killed the game off and he was probably right – they had at least two big second chances.