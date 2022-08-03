Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn backing Walsall's Ronan Maher after international call up

By Russell YoullWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes youngster Ronan Maher has ‘all the attributes’ to progress as a footballer after receiving a call up to the Republic of Ireland’s under-19s training camp.

Walsallâs Ronan Maher and Coventry Cityâs Callum Doyle in action during the pre-season friendly match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..
Walsallâs Ronan Maher and Coventry Cityâs Callum Doyle in action during the pre-season friendly match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The teenager will travel to Loughborough where Ireland under-19 boss Tom Mohan will run the rule over hopefuls ahead of the European under-19 Championship qualifiers next month.

And Saddlers boss Flynn backed Maher to impress.

“He has worked incredibly hard during the off season and he has been very good during pre-season with us,” said the boss.

“He has all the attributes to continue to grow as a player and as a team, we will continue to work with him to make sure we are keeping him progressing.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News