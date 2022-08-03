Michael Flynn backing Walsall's Ronan Maher after international call up

Walsallâs Ronan Maher and Coventry Cityâs Callum Doyle in action during the pre-season friendly match at the Poundland Bescot Stadium, Walsall. Picture date: Tuesday July 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Walsall. Photo credit should read: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire. ..RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

The teenager will travel to Loughborough where Ireland under-19 boss Tom Mohan will run the rule over hopefuls ahead of the European under-19 Championship qualifiers next month.

And Saddlers boss Flynn backed Maher to impress.

“He has worked incredibly hard during the off season and he has been very good during pre-season with us,” said the boss.