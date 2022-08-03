Michael Flynn backing Walsall's Ronan Maher after international call up

The teenager will travel to Loughborough where Ireland under-19 boss Tom Mohan will run the rule over hopefuls ahead of the European under-19 Championship qualifiers next month.
And Saddlers boss Flynn backed Maher to impress.
“He has worked incredibly hard during the off season and he has been very good during pre-season with us,” said the boss.
“He has all the attributes to continue to grow as a player and as a team, we will continue to work with him to make sure we are keeping him progressing.”