Fan survey: Have your say on Walsall's 2021/22 season

Bescot Stadium

It was a rollercoaster of a season for the Saddlers - as after having a good start under rookie boss Matt Taylor form dipped and the former midfielder was sacked in early 2022.

The club turned to Michael Flynn to stave off relegation which they did - before going on to have good spells at the back end of the season.

And things improved off the pitch too as US company the Trivela Group bought a majority stake in the club.

The survey looks at the season's performance, the takeover, season tickets and much more.