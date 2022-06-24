Notification Settings

Fan survey: Have your say on Walsall's 2021/22 season

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Expressandstar.com is giving Walsall fans the chance to have their say on the Saddlers' 2021/22 campaign.

Bescot Stadium
It was a rollercoaster of a season for the Saddlers - as after having a good start under rookie boss Matt Taylor form dipped and the former midfielder was sacked in early 2022.

The club turned to Michael Flynn to stave off relegation which they did - before going on to have good spells at the back end of the season.

And things improved off the pitch too as US company the Trivela Group bought a majority stake in the club.

The survey looks at the season's performance, the takeover, season tickets and much more.

To take part click below:

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

