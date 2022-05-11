Notification Settings

Walsall release five while Emmanuel Osadebe discussions are ongoing

By Joe Edwards

Talks are ongoing with Emmanuel Osadebe while Walsall are releasing five players at the end of their deals.

Emmanuel Osadebe

The Saddlers have revealed their end of season retained list and playmaker Osadebe's future – the Irishman having played 43 times in the league last season – remains unclear.

Set in stone is that five have not been offered new contracts by boss Michael Flynn, with Jack Rose, Lee Tomlin, Zak Mills, Tom Leak and Joe Willis all departing.

Walsall have taken up options to keep academy products Sam Perry and Joe Foulkes.

Long-term absentee Rory Holden has not been offered fresh terms at this stage but has been invited to pre-season training.

Defensive duo Stephen Ward and Mat Sadler both leave having retired from professional football.

Goalkeeper Rose confirmed his exit on social media earlier in the day after three seasons with the club.

Joining him in leaving are attacker Tomlin, whose short spell with the club was blighted by injury.

Mills also endured injury problems throughout 2020/21, making just nine league appearances.

Centre-half Leak departs having made a handful of first-team appearances while Willis played once for the first team.

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

