Tom Leak targeting a new Walsall contract

Tom Leak (Photo: Walsall FC)

The 21-year-old made his first team breakthrough just over a year ago in the goalless draw away at Southend and went on to make six appearances under Brian Dutton at that end of that season.

This year he has only played nine times in all competitions but impressed in Monday’s loss to Crawley.

When asked if he would like to extend his stay at the club he has been at since the age of 14, Leak said: “Yeah. I just have to keep focusing on this season and the last three games.

“Hopefully I get some more games and keep showing what I can do.

“I feel like I’ve played well in the games I’ve played and I’m focusing on the now and controlling what I can control by improving my own game.