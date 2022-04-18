Michael Flynn: Walsall deserved more

Michael Flynn © JENNY MERRETT

The striker netted within the first five minutes and the goal was originally given before the linesman flagged for a late offside on a very tight call.

Walsall had enough chances to secure at least a point but a second half Isaac Hutchinson strike earned Crawley all three points.

When asked if his side deserved more, Flynn said: "Yeah, I thought we did.

"The goal we had disallowed was wrongly disallowed. George Miller was onside - so that's frustrating.

"But the chances we created at the end as well, we have to take those chances.

"I've said it even after we've won games, we didn't kill teams off because we didn't take enough chances and this is why it's important to do that, because it comes and bites you on the backside.

"The post wasn't our friend but I believe you make our own luck as well.

"We've got to see that game out. If we're not going to score at their end, we have to make sure that we don't concede and their goal was a little bit too easy for me.

"I don't like losing but there's a way to lose and I haven't come out here screaming and shouting, or ranting and raving.