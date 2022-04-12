Walsall keeper Jack Rose vows to keep plugging away

A frustrated Jack Rose after Rochdale score

Rose came in at the last minute for the 1-0 loss at Rochdale on Saturday, after Carl Rushworth got injured in the warm-up, and put in a solid display between the sticks.

The 27-year-old sees his current contract expire in the summer and asked whether he has given that situation any more thought over recent weeks, Rose said: “Ultimately, I can’t affect anything upstairs.

“That has to come from various other people. All I can do is put in good performances, and hopefully something comes of that.

“All I can do is focus on myself and the team – help the team by putting in good performances when I’m called upon. That’s what I try to do.

"Whenever I’m called upon, I look to perform well for myself, for the team and for the fans as well.”

Rose got the nod at Spotland after Rushworth jarred his shoulder in the warm-up.

It is unclear whether Brighton loanee Rushworth will be fit for Friday’s clash with Carlisle at the Banks’s Stadium.

Rose added: “He’s being assessed, and I don’t know how that is.

“It’s just a waiting game. But like I’ve done all season, I’ll train properly, and prepare properly.