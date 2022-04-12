Notification Settings

Walsall keeper Jack Rose vows to keep plugging away

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FC

Walsall keeper Jack Rose has vowed to knuckle down and keep applying himself correctly while his future remains unclear and says ‘hopefully something comes of that’.

A frustrated Jack Rose after Rochdale score
Rose came in at the last minute for the 1-0 loss at Rochdale on Saturday, after Carl Rushworth got injured in the warm-up, and put in a solid display between the sticks.

The 27-year-old sees his current contract expire in the summer and asked whether he has given that situation any more thought over recent weeks, Rose said: “Ultimately, I can’t affect anything upstairs.

“That has to come from various other people. All I can do is put in good performances, and hopefully something comes of that.

“All I can do is focus on myself and the team – help the team by putting in good performances when I’m called upon. That’s what I try to do.

"Whenever I’m called upon, I look to perform well for myself, for the team and for the fans as well.”

Rose got the nod at Spotland after Rushworth jarred his shoulder in the warm-up.

It is unclear whether Brighton loanee Rushworth will be fit for Friday’s clash with Carlisle at the Banks’s Stadium.

Rose added: “He’s being assessed, and I don’t know how that is.

“It’s just a waiting game. But like I’ve done all season, I’ll train properly, and prepare properly.

“Then, if the manager gives me the nod, I’ll hopefully put in a good performance.”

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

