Three Walsall players with points to prove in final five games

Out to impress: Devante Rodney

A fair amount of players have points to prove, and here, we pick out three who should be keen to impress.

Joss Labadie

As Saddlers skipper, Labadie surely cannot be happy with events of recent weeks – and the season as a whole for that matter.

There is still a chance, though, to end the term on a better note.

For whatever reason, it is yet to really click for the 31-year-old at the Banks’s.

A reunion with Michael Flynn upon the head coach’s arrival in February offered encouragement but, ultimately, Labadie has not impacted things like he did at Newport County.

He and Flynn have had a close working relationship and you would suspect that it will carry on beyond the summer.

Labadie, though, especially with Liam Kinsella having a hamstring injury now, needs to step up his performances.

Devante Rodney

It has not been smooth sailing for Rodney since joining the club in January, it is fair to say.

In an ideal world, the former Port Vale man would have a few goals by now and some momentum to take into next term.

Instead, however, the 23-year-old striker has been playing catch up after arriving with an injury.

Several substitute appearances were then followed by a couple of starts before he returned to the bench for the loss at Rochdale.

Of course, it is early days for Rodney, and he was snapped up on a contract until 2024.

Flynn, though, has made it clear he will not hesitate to shake things up in the summer, so there are no guarantees. Rodney could do with breaking his duck before 2021/22 is over.

Sam Perry

A promising youngster, Perry has not had many opportunities.

Now, though, with Kinsella on the sidelines, more minutes appear likely to come his way.