Walsall boss Michael Flynn knows what he wants for next season

Walsall boss Michael Flynn believes he has worked out '95 per cent' of his squad and has clarity over the improvements needed during the summer.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were travelling to Rochdale today hoping to recover from back-to-back defeats.

Flynn has been with the club since February, and going into the final weeks of the League Two campaign, he has a good grasp of what he wants to do over the close season.

"I've worked out 95 per cent of them," said Flynn.

"I'm quite clear in my mind on where I want to go and how I want to go next season.

"It's just about trying to get in the targets that we want, and the people we don't want, basically, moved on.

"It's cut-throat. Everybody knows what happens.

"I'm not threatening anybody. It's just what happens at every football club, window in and window out. It's non-stop.

"So, we want to improve because where we are this season has not been good enough.

"That's why I'm here. If it was all good at the top of the league, I wouldn't be here, would I?"

Flynn, while there are players who are set to be moved on in the summer, insists there are some he sees in his long-term plans.

He added: "100 per cent. I've had a lot of positive performances and results with this group. It's about consistency."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

