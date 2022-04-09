Walsall boss Michael Flynn knows what he wants for next season

The Saddlers were travelling to Rochdale today hoping to recover from back-to-back defeats.
Flynn has been with the club since February, and going into the final weeks of the League Two campaign, he has a good grasp of what he wants to do over the close season.
"I've worked out 95 per cent of them," said Flynn.
"I'm quite clear in my mind on where I want to go and how I want to go next season.
"It's just about trying to get in the targets that we want, and the people we don't want, basically, moved on.
"It's cut-throat. Everybody knows what happens.
"I'm not threatening anybody. It's just what happens at every football club, window in and window out. It's non-stop.
"So, we want to improve because where we are this season has not been good enough.
"That's why I'm here. If it was all good at the top of the league, I wouldn't be here, would I?"
Flynn, while there are players who are set to be moved on in the summer, insists there are some he sees in his long-term plans.
He added: "100 per cent. I've had a lot of positive performances and results with this group. It's about consistency."