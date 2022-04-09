Walsall boss Michael Flynn knows what he wants for next season

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

The Saddlers were travelling to Rochdale today hoping to recover from back-to-back defeats.

Flynn has been with the club since February, and going into the final weeks of the League Two campaign, he has a good grasp of what he wants to do over the close season.

"I've worked out 95 per cent of them," said Flynn.

"I'm quite clear in my mind on where I want to go and how I want to go next season.

"It's just about trying to get in the targets that we want, and the people we don't want, basically, moved on.

"It's cut-throat. Everybody knows what happens.

"I'm not threatening anybody. It's just what happens at every football club, window in and window out. It's non-stop.

"So, we want to improve because where we are this season has not been good enough.

"That's why I'm here. If it was all good at the top of the league, I wouldn't be here, would I?"

Flynn, while there are players who are set to be moved on in the summer, insists there are some he sees in his long-term plans.