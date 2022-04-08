Walsall legend Jimmy Walker heaps praise on Carl Rushworth

Carl Rushworth

Rushworth, on loan from Premier League club Brighton, is looking to make his 39th League Two start for the Saddlers as they head to Rochdale tomorrow.

Walker, who made a record 534 appearances for Walsall and won three promotions, has been thoroughly impressed with the 20-year-old.

"He's made an outstanding contribution," said Walker.

"He has played 40-plus games and not many below a 6/10.

"There's been the odd mistake, but for him and Brighton, it's been the perfect loan.

"He's got in a couple of England Under-21 squads based on his performances.

"As a kid coming in without loan experience before in the league, he's been outstanding.

"Goalkeepers coming in for their first loan are always going to make mistakes – that's why they're out on loan.

"But Carl's mistakes, he's made up for a lot of them by making worldie saves. He's got himself out of jail a few times.

"There's been times where he's been a bit erratic, but they're positive mistakes – when he's been trying to do something for the team.

"I think he's been excellent. To play 45 games by the end of the season, it's a fantastic loan for him.

"Maik Taylor will have been a brilliant influence on him. Having been there and done it himself, his experience will have been invaluable for Carl.

"He'd be up there as one of my players of the season, without a doubt.

"Having played so many games at such a consistent level, he's been great."

Walker would not be surprised to see Rushworth make the England senior set-up in the future.

"I can only see him going on to have a fantastic career in the game if he carries on the form from this loan," added Walker.

"He'll probably be looking at a League One or low Championship loan based on what he's done this season.

"If he can get 100 games at that sort of level by the time he's 23 or 24, he's got a real chance at pushing for the position at Brighton.

"Who knows from there? You wouldn't be surprised to see him in an England shirt for the senior teams in the future, which is great to say.