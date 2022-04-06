Notification Settings

Conor Wilkinson impressed with Walsall's Devante Rodney

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall striker Conor Wilkinson believes fellow forward Devante Rodney is the 'strongest' player in the squad and hopes to build a better understanding with him.

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 02/04/22.WALSALL V LEYTON ORIENT.Devante Rodney and Omar Beckles.

Rodney is yet to score since joining the Saddlers from League Two rivals Port Vale in January, having gradually been given more minutes after arriving injured.

Wilkinson, though, insists the 23-year-old has looked sharp in training and is looking forward to playing alongside him more.

"I think I'm going to give him the title of strongest in the team," said Wilkinson.

"If he's holding the ball up, I don't think that defenders are going to be able to get around him and nick the ball off him.

"In training, he's been sharp, and his finishing has been good.

"Hopefully, towards the end of the season, we can get a bit of a pairing and build towards next season for us."

Rodney has kept 11-goal top scorer George Miller out of the side over the past couple of weeks.

Wilkinson feels there is a good blend between the three strikers as they have different strengths.

"As three strikers, we are completely different," added Wilkinson.

"One wants to run in behind, one wants to come to feet, and one will stand there and hold the ball up.

"Hopefully, we can all get together and make it work."

Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

