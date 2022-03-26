Michael Flynn: Walsall are giving points away

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers, who were six without defeat before going to Moor Lane, got themselves in front as Rollin Menayese opened his account for the club.

Matt Smith, though, levelled before the break having been left unmarked, with Ryan Watson completing the comeback with his second-half penalty as the Ammies won 2-1.

An angry Flynn said: "I felt we were by far the better team and should have won the game.

"It’s only our poor defending and decision-making as to why we lost.

“We didn’t capitalise on the chances we had, and we should have had a penalty at the end.

"I’ve watched it back and how the referee’s not given it, I don’t know. It’s a very, very bad decision from him.

"I thought he'd done all right actually, the ref, so I'm not bashing him, but that is a poor decision.

“I’m frustrated. I don’t like losing at the best of times, but when we shoot ourselves in the foot like we did, it makes you even more frustrated.

"If you get outclassed by the opposition and lose the game, you have to hold your hands up, but we’re giving points away the moment."

Flynn felt Walsall should have been given a spot-kick as substitute George Miller was tripped in added time.

The Saddlers chief was particularly disappointed with Salford's equaliser, where experienced striker Smith was allowed to slot in from close range.

"He's free, brought it down and picked the corner," said Flynn.

"I'm surprised he didn't tell the goalkeeper which way he was going as well.

“It’s not good enough, and it won’t be tolerated."

Flynn was desperate to get something from the game for the 'brilliant' travelling fans.

Almost 900 made their voices heard throughout, and Flynn added: "It's brilliant. I thought they were the home crowd as they made much more noise than everyone.