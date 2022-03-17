Walsall chief Michael Flynn: I know how to manage Emmanuel Osadebe now

Emmanuel Osadebe

Flynn, who had Osadebe for a brief spell at previous club Newport County, saw the 25-year-old shine in Tuesday night’s comeback win over Oldham Athletic.

Osadebe scored a first-half scorcher before setting up Conor Wilkinson’s winner, and on if he is enjoying his football, Flynn said: “He should be because he’s playing week in and week out, and we’re winning games.

“Paddy is someone you’ve got to keep on top of.

“He does get carried away sometimes, but he’s a good lad and I’ve got a lot of time for him.

“I’ve had him before and I know how to manage him now.

“I think he’s grown up as well, so yes, he’s put in some good performances.”

Osadebe, an attacking midfielder by trade, has thrived as a wing-back since Flynn’s appointment.

Things did not work out under Flynn at Newport and on whether that has made the Irishman even more keen to impress, the Walsall chief added: “Only Emmanuel can answer that.

“But I made it clear when I came in that everyone had a clean slate.

“All he had to do was prove it to himself.

“I’m quite a reasonable guy – until you cross me – and then it’s down to them.