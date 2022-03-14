Walsall confirm early bird season ticket prices for next campaign

The Banks's Stadium

Saddlers chairman Leigh Pomlett has apologised to supporters for the rise and hopes they understand the need for it.

The most expensive early bird season ticket for adults at the Banks's Stadium, in the Main Stand, is now priced at £364 (up from £350) and works out at £16 per game.

"Pricing is still very competitive following price freezes for a number of years," said Pomlett.

“Whilst we are very sensitive to the cost pressures on all of our supporters during these tough times, the club has faced increased costs well in excess of 10 per cent on the previous year.

"As a consequence, reluctantly, we have had to increase the price of a season ticket by five per cent with the club absorbing the further five per cent.

“We really hope you understand the need to share the cost increase burden, unwelcome as I know it will be for many.

"We have tried everything to resist it. I'm sorry about it, but we have to do it on this occasion.

"Apologies for that, but still, get behind Michael Flynn. Our fortunes on the pitch have picked up and I'm certainly a lot more encouraged.

"I hope you as supporters are too, so get behind us if you can."

The cheapest adult season ticket is in the Homeserve Stand lower tier, at £263 (£11 per game).

Walsall have maintained their Swifty's Squad and Saddlers Crew offerings.

The former sees under-12s able to attend for free with a full-paying adult or senior citizen, and the latter sees 12 to 17-year-olds pay £69 up front and recoup £3 for each game they attend – making it free if they go to all of them.