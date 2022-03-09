Notification Settings

Michael Flynn: Walsall making sure to include injured Rory Holden

By Joe Edwards

Walsall chief Michael Flynn is making sure long-term absentee Rory Holden still feels included – and cannot wait to see him 'fit and healthy'.

Rory Holden
Rory Holden

Holden has not played at all in 2021/22 owing to a knee injury that has seen him dealt a series of setbacks.

The Northern Irishman had another operation in January while Flynn took the reins last month.

When asked if he has spoken to Holden since coming in, Flynn said: "I've made sure I've spoken to every player whether they're playing, on the bench, not in the squad or injured.

"I'll always do that. I try to include everybody.

"We do our team meetings, and the injured boys are always more than welcome to come in and be part of it.

"They don't want to be injured, so we try to keep everybody together.

"For Rory, first and foremost, it's not what I want or he wants.

"The only thing is that he's got to overcome this horrific injury he's been going through. That's the most important thing.

"The first thing I want to see is a fit and healthy Rory.

"He knows that. I'm not going to start questioning him or putting pressure on him.

"He needs to be right in his head as it's been a long time now."

Flynn, meanwhile, offered an update on full-backs Reece Devine and Zak Mills, who have both been on the sidelines as of late.

"They've been out for a few weeks, and they still have a couple of weeks – between two and four," added Flynn.

"They're still missing at the minute."

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

