Michael Flynn: Walsall skipper Joss Labadie must do better

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Labadie returns from a two-match suspension as Walsall hope to keep up the momentum at Swindon Town tonight.

Flynn had him as captain at previous club Newport County and wants him to step up for the Saddlers.

“He’s a player I’ve had a very good relationship with,” said Flynn on Labadie.

“It’s good to be with Joss. It’s always nice to have a friendly face, someone you know.

“But I’ve told him he needs to do better, because he is better.

“I know we’ll get the best out of him.

“It’s about channelling his aggression. We all know he’s got a little bit of it, but sometimes I do feel he’s a victim because of his reputation.

“He might get a yellow card where another player wouldn’t.

“So, we’ll channel it and try to get the best out of him.”

Flynn, meanwhile, has said he might make a few changes at the County Ground.

Walsall go into tonight fresh off a superb win at table-toppers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Flynn, though, is wary of potential burnout as he added: “The squad is a bit light on numbers. So, we’ve got to be careful with that.

“There might be a few changes, just in case somebody really breaks down.

“We can’t afford anybody breaking down now.