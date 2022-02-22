Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Michael Flynn: Walsall skipper Joss Labadie must do better

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn is happy to have reunited with Joss Labadie – but has told the Saddlers’ skipper he must do better.

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn
Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

Labadie returns from a two-match suspension as Walsall hope to keep up the momentum at Swindon Town tonight.

Flynn had him as captain at previous club Newport County and wants him to step up for the Saddlers.

“He’s a player I’ve had a very good relationship with,” said Flynn on Labadie.

“It’s good to be with Joss. It’s always nice to have a friendly face, someone you know.

“But I’ve told him he needs to do better, because he is better.

“I know we’ll get the best out of him.

“It’s about channelling his aggression. We all know he’s got a little bit of it, but sometimes I do feel he’s a victim because of his reputation.

“He might get a yellow card where another player wouldn’t.

“So, we’ll channel it and try to get the best out of him.”

Flynn, meanwhile, has said he might make a few changes at the County Ground.

Walsall go into tonight fresh off a superb win at table-toppers Forest Green Rovers on Saturday.

Flynn, though, is wary of potential burnout as he added: “The squad is a bit light on numbers. So, we’ve got to be careful with that.

“There might be a few changes, just in case somebody really breaks down.

“We can’t afford anybody breaking down now.

“We’ve got a small-knit group, and we’ve just got to finish the season on a high.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News