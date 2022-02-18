Leigh Pomlett looking ahead after his toughest month

Walsall FC chairman Leigh Pomlett

The Saddlers sacked Matt Taylor last week after a run of seven successive defeats sent them spiralling towards the League Two drop zone.

Now top target Flynn has been appointed, Pomlett is confident the worst is behind them.

“Certainly, the last month has been the most difficult since I became chairman,” he said.

“There’s no question about that. I mean, losing seven games on the bounce is never good news, whichever chairman sits here. It’s been really tough.

“It’s a marginal game. There were games we shouldn’t have lost.

“It’s a very marginal thing. With a bit more luck or bounce of the ball, the situation would be very different. It’s not as if anyone has belted us five or six.

“I’m pretty sure we’ll put this right pretty quickly.

“I’m confident Michael will be able to do that.

“The squad shouldn’t be where they are in the league. I’m absolutely convinced of that.

“So, as ever, I look forward to the future.

“I’m glad to have got the last month behind me because it was very, very tough.”

Taylor was relieved of his duties after a 1-0 loss at bottom club Scunthorpe United.

A group of fans then held a peaceful protest outside the Banks’s Stadium as Walsall, led by caretaker Neil McDonald, beat Tranmere Rovers last weekend.

“Every match you lose, the pressure builds. I don’t even want to come. The pressure is that great,” added Pomlett.

“When you go and lose at Scunthorpe in a game we never should’ve lost, the pressure builds, and you have to release it somehow.

“That meant having to make a change of leadership.

“As ever in this world, we go and win against a very good in Tranmere. It’s a strange world.

“It’s been tough. We’ve made the change and we’ll see, but I expect to improve as I think Michael will improve us.