Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

POLL: Is Michael Flynn the right man for Walsall?

By Nathan JudahWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall have named Michael Flynn as their new boss at the Banks's.

Walsall's new manager
Walsall's new manager

The 41-year-old former Newport County boss had been among the favourites to take over at the Banks's following the sacking of Matt Taylor last week.

And we want your verdict! Vote in our poll below:

Flynn left Newport last October after a successful four-and-a-half-year spell.

He oversaw a miraculous escape from relegation during his first season with the Exiles, having taken over in 2016/17 with them 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

He joins a struggling Walsall side who are desperately in need of some direction after truly forgettable season to date.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Nathan Judah

By Nathan Judah

Digital Sports Editor

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News