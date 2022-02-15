Michael Flynn among top contenders for Walsall hot-seat

Michael Flynn

The Saddlers are on the lookout for a new boss after the sacking of Matt Taylor last week.

Flynn, who left League Two rivals Newport last October after a successful four-and-a-half-year spell, is believed to be in the running for the role.

The 41-year-old oversaw a miraculous escape from relegation during his first season with the Exiles, having taken over in 2016/17 with them 11 points adrift at the bottom of League Two.

That turnaround saw him given the manager’s job permanently and in the following seasons, he oversaw FA Cup victories over Leeds United, Leicester City and Middlesbrough – while also landing plum ties against both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

Flynn helped Newport reach the League Two play-off final last season at Wembley, losing 1-0 to Morecambe. He then left the club ‘on amicable terms’ last Autumn.

Flynn is the bookmakers’ favourite to succeed Taylor and appears to be the fans’ first choice.

Former Walsall player and coach Dean Holden and ex-Carlisle gaffer Chris Beech have also been linked, while former Bristol Rovers chief Graham Coughlan is interested in the role.

Meanwhile, Walsall interim boss Neil McDonald has been named the League Two manager of the week.