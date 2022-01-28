Matt Taylor urges Walsall to bring their shooting boots

Matt Taylor

The Saddlers, in fairness, played lots better than in previous weeks against Bradford City on Tuesday night.

Ultimately, though, the outcome was the same and ruthlessness is needed at Bristol Rovers.

“I’d say, for me, there’s more than just a little confidence from that game,” having watched the 2-1 loss to Bradford back in the build-up to this clash.

“I was really pleased with the performance levels.

“I thought we were superior in every aspect, apart from putting the ball into the back of the net. That’s been an issue for us.

“We’ve most definitely got to replicate the levels we showed, and the bravery we showed with the ball.

“The way we want to play the game, we want to pass and move the ball. We want players to be brave and take risks. The players did that.

“After doing that without getting the result we wanted, it’s imperative the players don’t lose belief and confidence. And they won’t.

“I want a performance away from home where we start the game fast.

“We did against Bradford, but we just didn’t take the opportunities that arose.”

Walsall desperately need a win to lighten the mood.

Hosts Rovers, meanwhile, go into the clash having picked up as of late. Joey Barton – who played alongside Saddlers chief Taylor for Burnley – has been boosted by going three unbeaten in League Two.

“Joey’s team have picked up. Bristol Rovers have picked up some big results,” said Taylor.

“It’ll be a tough game. I know I always say that and sound like a broken record.

“But I’m sure if we build on the performance that we produced on Tuesday, and take those big moments, we’ve got a chance, of course.

“I’ve played there a few times and it can be hostile.

“So, what an occasion for our players, and our supporters will be backing us.

“They clapped us off on Tuesday, so we want to be clapped off again after picking up a result.”

Walsall have no fresh injury worries from the Bradford game, although Rory Holden’s second knee operation has come as a big blow. Stephen Ward remains sidelined with a calf problem, too.

Rollin Menayese is back from suspension while the Saddlers are expected to announce a new signing today ahead of the game.

Taylor also wants an attacking player on top of that before Monday’s deadline.

“We’re working extremely hard on an attacking player,” he added.

“We’re really hopeful we can conclude that deal.

“I would hope to add at least one more. If I was being greedy, I’d like two, but that’s just me being greedy.