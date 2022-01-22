Walsall boss Matt Taylor calls for Tyrese Shade to 'be confident'

Tyrese Shade

The Saddlers suffered the blow of seeing Khan opt to leave for League Two rivals Leyton Orient earlier this week.

And as they look to move on and not lose out on too many goals and assists, Taylor wants to see more consistency from Leicester loanee Shade.

When asked if Shade can make an impact over the rest of the season, Taylor said: "We hope so. Tyrese has so much natural ability.

"The challenge for him is to consistently show that.

"In terms of his athleticism, and his power and pace, football awareness, his touch, Tyrese has some excellent attributes.

"The thing for Tyrese now is to concentrate on getting in the team.

"I've spoken a lot to Tyrese, and I want him to be more confident.

"I think Tyrese can, most definitely, expose weaknesses in defences with his ability and running power.

"Ty should have more goals, from what I see every day in training.

"As a young player and the position he's in, the challenge is to stay in the team, perform well and then see what happens."

Shade, so far, has scored two league goals for Walsall.

Khan, meanwhile, opted against signing a longer-term contract with the Saddlers to join Orient on an 18-month deal.

Taylor added on his exit: "Otis took the chance to, first and foremost, come in on trial.

"Then, the conversation was about a short-term contract – to give him the opportunity to earn a longer-term contract.

"By the time Otis had come in, we were near enough full in terms of our quota. You have to understand that as well.

"Would we have liked to have kept Otis? Yes, but Otis ultimately has to do what's right for him.

"We always knew we were taking a chance with a short-term contract.

"There's also a liability on them. Otis performed when he got in the team.

"That's football. It's what happens. You do relinquish, on a short-term contract, some control as a club.

"Otis looked at something else, and I have no issue with that.

"Yes, we could have given him an 18-month contract, and we could give all of our players longer-term contracts.