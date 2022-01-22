Bescot Banter: It's déjà vu for out of form Walsall

Mansfield Town v Walsall

Heading into last weekend's meeting with Mansfield Town on the back of a dismal defeat to Stevenage, Walsall were looking to right a few wrongs as they made the relatively short trip to Field Mill.

However, despite entering a much improved performance compared to their beating by Boro, a brace from second-half substitute Harry Charsley was enough to see the Stags secure their sixth league win on the bounce, as their climb towards the top of the table showed no sign of slowing.

Shortly after the match reached full-time, Saddlers Head Coach Taylor spoke to the media and insisted his team didn't deserve to be on the wrong end of a two-nil defeat, with the former midfield man going on to admit to being frustrated as his side squandered opportunities of their own before going on to concede.

Although we agree the overall performance was much improved when compared to the slip to Stevenage, there is still far too little going forward to cause the opposition anything more than a fleeting feeling of danger, and that's from a team which regularly fields as many attackers as it does defence-minded players.

Whether it's by one of the current crop stepping up and getting among the goals, or via a Transfer Window acquisition who is able to hit the ground running, the team simply have to get better at making use of their goal-scoring opportunities.

With points already being hard to come by, we can't go on letting them slip between our fingers, especially if the chairman's much-touted long-term plan of returning the club to the Championship is to take a step closer to becoming more than just another video statement sound bite.

Along with the continuation of their poor form, the team also saw two first-teamers depart for pastures new as defender Ash Taylor and winger Otis Khan opted to leave the club, just a few months after arriving in WS1.

Taylor's departure was confirmed around twenty-four hours before the Saddlers' meeting with Mansfield and saw his contract cancelled as the former Tranmere man opted to reunite with former manager Derek McInnes at Kilmarnock.

Whilst Ash had found it difficult to nail down a permanent place in the team, not helped by the growing partnership between Manny Monthé and Rollin Menayese, our defence was already short of bodies and his departure only serves to increase the need for some new additions before the Transfer Window closes at the end of the month.

The second exit of the week took place on Wednesday afternoon as winger Khan opted to turn down the club's offer of a new deal in favour of a move to Leyton Orient and an 18-month, no doubt better paying term, at Brisbane Road.

Similar to Taylor, Khan had plenty of competition for his place and, although he'd shown glimpses of what he was capable of - not least a two-goal display against Colchester United - was far from a regular performer over his ten-game spell in the Black Country.

As mentioned earlier, even before the double departure, it was clear the club needed to venture into the transfer market, be it yet more attacking options, a defensive addition, or a new man in midfield, there is plenty of scope for new arrivals.