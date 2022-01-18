Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall defender Tom Leak told to keep pushing forward

By Joe EdwardsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Matt Taylor has told young defender Tom Leak to ‘keep pushing himself’ on the back of a long-awaited start.

Tom Leak (Photo: Walsall FC)
Tom Leak (Photo: Walsall FC)

Leak featured for the first time under Taylor in League Two, playing the full 90 minutes at centre-half as they lost 2-0 at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The Saddlers chief liked what he saw from the 21-year-old, and he now wants him to continue working hard for more chances.

Taylor said: “He’s done well. He’s a consummate professional.

“He’s a young player who’s continuing to learn.

“From the moment I came in the building to now, he’s most definitely improved.

“He’s somebody who obviously wants to play more football as a young player.

“So, we’ll keep working as hard as we can with Tom, and he’s got to keep pushing himself to get better.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Joe Edwards

By Joe Edwards

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

Walsall FC correspondent for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News