Walsall defender Tom Leak told to keep pushing forward

Leak featured for the first time under Taylor in League Two, playing the full 90 minutes at centre-half as they lost 2-0 at Mansfield Town on Saturday.
The Saddlers chief liked what he saw from the 21-year-old, and he now wants him to continue working hard for more chances.
Taylor said: “He’s done well. He’s a consummate professional.
“He’s a young player who’s continuing to learn.
“From the moment I came in the building to now, he’s most definitely improved.
“He’s somebody who obviously wants to play more football as a young player.
“So, we’ll keep working as hard as we can with Tom, and he’s got to keep pushing himself to get better.”