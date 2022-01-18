Walsall defender Tom Leak told to keep pushing forward

Tom Leak (Photo: Walsall FC)

Leak featured for the first time under Taylor in League Two, playing the full 90 minutes at centre-half as they lost 2-0 at Mansfield Town on Saturday.

The Saddlers chief liked what he saw from the 21-year-old, and he now wants him to continue working hard for more chances.

Taylor said: “He’s done well. He’s a consummate professional.

“He’s a young player who’s continuing to learn.

“From the moment I came in the building to now, he’s most definitely improved.

“He’s somebody who obviously wants to play more football as a young player.