Stevenage 3 Walsall 1 - Report

Dejected Saddlers after the third Stevenage goal

The Saddlers – downed by Carlisle and Bristol Rovers in similar circumstances this season – conceded inside 30 seconds at the Lamex Stadium as Rollin Menayese put the ball into his own net.

That set the tone for the rest of an awful afternoon in Hertfordshire, with Matt Taylor's lot rallying for a while but, in the end, putting in a display that was well below par.

The Boro found themselves two to the good before the 10-minute mark as Chris Lines capitalised on hugely sloppy defending shortly after Menayese's own goal.

Brendan Kiernan would reply in the second half as Walsall threatened to make a comeback.

Jack Earing

However, Jake Taylor would clinch a vital three points for the hosts in added time.

Days like this, it is safe to say, are coming around too often for the Saddlers.

Draws against Scunthorpe and Barrow are also on an ever-growing list of frustrating results, and the play-offs simply cannot be reached with outings like this.

Report

Walsall made four changes from their thrilling 3-3 draw with Newport County on New Year's Day.

The hero of that bonkers clash, Conor Wilkinson came into the starting line-up. Joss Labadie, Kiernan and Zak Mills – making just his third league start for the Saddlers – were also brought in.

Stevenage, meanwhile, had three fresh faces after their recent signing spree in Christy Pym, Luke O'Neill and the returning Michael Bostwick.

The hosts – 22nd in the table before the game – had failed to find the net in five hours of football.

But it took them a mere 25 seconds to score amid a horrendous Walsall start.

Joss Labadie

Stevenage had the cushion of a second after eight minutes, too. The Saddlers were shocking, to say the least.

Menayese, fresh from being snapped up on a long-term contract, endured a nightmare first half an hour. He got it all wrong as his own goal handed the Boro the lead inside 30 seconds.

O'Neill's low cross looked set to be claimed by Carl Rushworth, but Menayese clumsily stuck a foot out and diverted the ball into his own net.

It was the exact opposite of what Walsall did at the Lamex last season – going in front through Caolan Lavery in the first minute. It quickly got worse as well.

The Saddlers' backline completely fell asleep as Lines headed past Rushworth.

Jake Reeves was afforded the freedom of the borough down the right flank and his unchallenged delivery found midfield partner Lines, who sneaked it in at the near post.

Taylor shook his head in disbelief while the travelling supporters voiced their displeasure – and who could blame them?

It was utterly abject stuff from Walsall and Menayese was soon lucky not to have given away a penalty for a clear push on Luke Norris.

Nothing from a Saddlers point of view was working.

Full-backs Mills and Stephen Ward were getting beaten all ends up.

Wilkinson – playing in the No.10 role – had failed to do anything of note. Hayden White, playing as a centre-half, also looked very unsure.

Otis Khan

Walsall did win several corners and free-kicks, with their closest effort of the first 45 minutes coming after one of those.

Otis Khan's floated corner was only headed as far as Ward, whose left-footed strike was deflected off target.

But make no mistake, the Saddlers were abysmal. Menayese, adding to his woes, got booked for cynically pulling down Norris.

The Saddlers were booed off the pitch once the half-time whistle was blown, and rightfully so. It was a pathetic performance.

Surprisingly, Taylor stuck to his guns for the beginning of the second period.

They showed more energy and intent – which was not hard. Ward and Wilkinson, who had moved to the right side, both missed the target from range.

Stevenage, though, still seemed fairly comfortable and had striker Norris stings the palms of Rushworth.

Otis Khan

Walsall made their first switch on the hour mark as Kieran Phillips replaced the ineffective George Miller, whose goalless run now stands at 13 games.

The Boro then started to sit off somewhat and the Saddlers, despite all their shortcomings, managed to pull a goal back.

Jack Earing surged forward and fed Kiernan, who finished well with his weaker right foot.

Menayese almost grabbed a dramatic equaliser as he headed wide and Walsall pushed for a bit but, instead, Stevenage added a third to make sure of the victory in the dying seconds.

Anything less than three points would have been incredibly harsh on them and the incredibly industrious Taylor, who netted in the 94th minute.

The Saddlers need to take a long, hard look at themselves. Fans have had enough of this ridiculous knack of giving lowly teams a leg up.

Kieran Phillips

With performances like this, Walsall are not going anywhere fast. Mid-table fodder is the best they can hope for if the trend lasts any longer.

Teams

Stevenage (4-2-3-1): Pym; O'Neill, Cuthbert, Prosser, Coker; Bostwick (Upson, 41), Reeves; Taylor, Lines, Andrade (Carter, 67); Norris (Vancooten, 81)

Subs not used: Walker (gk), James-Wildin, Daly, Reid

Goals: Menayese OG (1), Lines (8), Taylor (90+4)

Walsall (4-2-3-1): Rushworth; Mills, White, Menayese, Ward; Labadie, Earing; Wilkinson, Kiernan (Shade, 80), Khan; Miller (Phillips, 60)

Subs not used: Rose (gk), Leak, Kinsella, Perry, Osadebe

Goal: Kiernan (70)

Attendance: 2,167 (338 Walsall fans)