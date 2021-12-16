Walsall's Manny Monthe has charge of homophobic abuse found proven by the FA

SPORT COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 07/08/21 .TRANMERE ROVERS V WALSALL.Manny Monthe.

The incident occurred in a game against Forest Green Rovers back in May, during his time with previous club Tranmere Rovers.

Monthe – who has made 23 appearances for the Saddlers since signing on a two-year contract in the summer – will now be suspended for seven games.

Monthe was found to have used ‘abusive and/or insulting language’ during the ninth minute of the game between Forest Green and Tranmere on May 1 that constitutes an ‘aggravated breach’.

The language was also found to have ‘included a reference, whether express or implied, to sexual orientation’.

Monthe ‘vehemently’ denied the allegation.

Alongside receiving a seven game ban, the defender has also been fined £1,200.

He has also been ordered to complete a mandatory education programme.

Walsall confirmed Monthe’s suspension and fine by publishing a statement – originally written by the FA – on their website.

But they added the club won’t be making any additional comments to Monthe being found proven.

Head coach Matt Taylor would have been asked for his reaction at his pre-Swindon press conference that was due to be held this afternoon.

But that press conference was cancelled after it was confirmed Walsall’s game against the Robins has been called off due to a Covid outbreak at the Wiltshire club.

Monthe, who played for Forest Green between 2016 and 2018, was initially charged by the FA for alleged homophobic abuse back in October.

In a statement at the time, Walsall said: “The alleged incident took place during Manny’s time at Tranmere Rovers; prior to his arrival at the Banks’s Stadium in July 2021.