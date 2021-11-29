Stephen Ward: Walsall have to be better

Stephen Ward

The Saddlers followed up a great victory at Port Vale with a dismal 1-0 defeat at Carlisle on Saturday.

They are still yet to achieve back-to-back successes in League Two this season, and veteran full-back Ward said: “We’ve got to be better.

“This was a game that was there for the taking.

“No disrespect to Carlisle, fair play to them as they stuck in and got the win, but it was a game that was there for the taking.

“That’s the disappointing thing. We’ve got to be more consistent in our performances.

“To go from the highs of Port Vale to this, it’s not good enough, really.