Matt Taylor: Walsall still on lookout for frees

The Saddlers went into today’s clash at Newport County on a three-game unbeaten run in League Two.

Taylor is enjoying the high level of competition in his squad as well.

Walsall have had several trialists in the building recently, though, and are continuing to monitor those without clubs.

“We’re always looking for players that can improve the squad,” said Taylor.

“Is it a less of a priority now? We haven’t looked at it that way.

"It’s still something that if there’s a good footballer out there who is available, free and fits the profile, then of course we’ll have a look at him.”

Walsall have 16 senior players down on their EFL squad list and 20 are allowed, so there is space for some free agents.