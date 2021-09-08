Matt Taylor impressed with George Miller's Walsall debut

Matt Taylor.

Miller arrived as the Saddlers' 13th and final summer signing, joining on a season-long loan from Barnsley on deadline day.

The 23-year-old then made his debut at Bradford last weekend – coming straight in after Conor Wilkinson pulled his hamstring in training – and Taylor felt he did well given the circumstances.

"It was difficult for George as he'd only trained for two days with the group," said Taylor.

"We'd spent a lot of time with him to explain to him and show him what's expected in that position.

"I think George, like Kieran Phillips, can play any of those three forward positions, so it gives us options.

"I thought he worked extremely hard and for him to last as long as he did, it was testament to him."

Miller, who got eight goals in a fruitful loan spell at Bury in 2018, led the line against Bradford before being replaced by Tyrese Shade in the second half.

With Wilkinson set for a spell on the sidelines, he is likely to get regular minutes as Walsall aim to keep building in League Two – having picked up four points from the last two games.