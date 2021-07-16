New Walsall signing Carl Rushworth eager to learn from Maik Taylor

Carl Rushworth

The 20-year-old has come in from Brighton and is due to spend the whole 2021/22 campaign with the Saddlers.

And he is keen take as many pointers as possible from Taylor, who previously starred for Birmingham in the Premier League and gained 88 Northern Ireland caps.

“Yes, 100 per cent. Maik obviously had a massive career, at international and Premier League level,” Rushworth told the club.

“I think it’s really good for me to get another point of view, from a different manager and a different coach as well.

“I’ll be able to see what he wants to say and what he thinks – and adapt my game even more, so I can be a better player overall.”

Rushworth – the 10th signing of the Matt Taylor era – played three times for Brighton Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy last season.

The former Halifax youngster is yet to play a first-team game in the Football League but had a loan spell at Worthing in the Isthmian Premier in 2019/20, while his performances for Brighton U23s last term saw him named the club’s young player of the year.

He believes he will fit in well at Walsall, too, as one of the many new arrivals so far this summer.

“I think it’s ideal. Obviously, there are lots of new lads and they’ll all be in the same situation as me,” said Rushworth.

“So, I think it’ll be a lot easier for me to open up to them and build relationships in the changing room.

“I think it’s ideal that there’s a lot of new lads.

“I think I’m quite bubbly. I like to throw a bit of banter around if possible, and on the pitch I like to be as confident as I can.

“I’m quite loud, speaking to the players and making sure they’re all organised.”

Rushworth will be competing with Jack Rose for the No.1 shirt going into the new season.