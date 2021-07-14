Sam Parkin sees new boss Matt Taylor as big plus for Walsall

Matt Taylor

Taylor arrived at the Banks’s Stadium earlier this summer and has already made several signings ahead of the new season – ex-Wolves left-back Stephen Ward among them.

And Football League pundit Parkin, who spent a year with the Saddlers, has been encouraged by the work done so far.

“It’s really positive for Walsall, I think,” said Parkin.

“I wouldn’t pretend to know Matt really well but I have been in his company, with the Swindon link.

“He’s had a phenomenal career and got a great job straight out of football. He’s very dedicated and I imagine he’ll take that straight into his management.

“Walsall have been really clever with the appointment of Neil McDonald, who is vastly experienced, too.

“With teams in League One and Two, supporters just want to have a clear plan in terms of the staff. They’ve brought in a director of football as well and it’s really exciting.

“Matt is one of those ex-players who is a bit like Frank Lampard, you just know they’re going to get it and do everything in their power to be a success as a manager, as they were as a player.

“Matt’s mentality is probably what separated him from a lot of the rest and I’m sure he’ll take that into his management. He speaks brilliantly about the game and he’s a very likeable guy – meaning his man-management skills will be good, I’m sure.”

Taylor previously coached Tottenham Under-18s and at Swindon – after a top career in the Premier League as a player with Portsmouth, Bolton, West Ham and Burnley.

Parkin believes he will have no trouble gaining respect.

“There’ll be a respect and he’ll be able to lure people to Walsall – people will want to come and play for him,” added Parkin.

“He was able to go to Swindon and play in the bottom tier.

“That knowledge of these leagues will probably put him in better stead than some of the big names we’ve seen.

“Being a young manager people will want to play for him, because he’ll get it.