Walsall comment: Writing on the wall over Liam Roberts' exit

Goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

Being a goalkeeper is often a thankless job. Any small error can lead to a goal, while magnificent saves are ‘what they should be doing’. It’s the nature of the beast.

Who would want to be a goalkeeper? It’s a tough role.

Roberts is clearly talented and loves his boyhood club. He was always proud to wear the Saddlers shirt and gave everything on every occasion, that is without doubt.

But after two difficult seasons his move to Northampton Town comes at the right time for the player and the club.

In the first year under Darrell Clarke, Roberts produced some special moments between the sticks but had some confidence zapped out of him when he was dropped for a short period of time.

Although the season, as a whole, was fairly decent for Roberts – the foundations were in place for a poor 2020/21 campaign.

Last year he did not seem himself. Alongside several high-profile mistakes that lead to goals, he did not command his area as well and seemed to fall into his own shell.

Simply, he cost his side points and, as harsh as it sounds, Walsall will not miss him next season.

That does not take away, however, how good of a servant he has been for the club. He’s lived his dream playing for his local side and has done himself proud over the years. He could, if he fulfils his potential, still move up the leagues and become an even bigger success, but time is running out for him.

For Walsall, they now have one goalkeeper left in Jack Rose.

The 26-year-old impressed last season when given his chance and the club must now decide whether to back him.

A goalkeeper signing will certainly come through the door, but the type of acquisition will tell its own story.

If they opt for a youngster on-loan, or an experienced and older professional, then we may see Rose become number one.

If Walsall spend money to bring in another shot-stopper who expects to play, then Rose could find himself frustrated next season.

It was notable that head coach Matt Taylor said, when announcing Roberts’ exit, that he could not guarantee him a starting spot.

That, potentially, points to Rose becoming the main man and in this writer’s opinion he deserves that opportunity.

Rose has done nothing wrong when given his opportunity in goal and alongside some superb saves, he also has the ability to play out from the back comfortably.