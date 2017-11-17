Crunch few days in store for Walsall

The Saddlers welcome the Gills to the Banks’s Stadium tomorrow before Uwe Rosler’s Cod Army then visit on Tuesday.

Walsall enter the fixtures eager to catapult themselves into the comfort of mid-table with Jon Whitney’s side currently sat just three points ahead of 21st-placed Wimbledon.

And with fans having become frustrated with how close their team is to the relegation zone, Morris believes victories in the next two games will provide everyone with a timely boost.

“We need to win these two home games,” the 23-year-old said.

“The fans are a bit frustrated at the minute but two wins would be a big boost for everyone.

“It would boost the club, the players and the fans.

“We usually put in good displays at home. And I think this is a perfect opportunity to get two wins and build a winning mentality.

“If we get these two wins I think everyone will be delighted.”

Back in September, Gillingham parted company with manager Ady Pennock by mutual consent with the team sat third bottom in League One.

Since then the Kent-based side have been under the guidance of caretaker boss Steve Lovell.

And while the Gills still sit in the bottom four, the former Millwall striker has transformed their fortunes with the 57-year-old having lead them to four wins and two draws in his seven games in charge.

“Gillingham is going to be a tough game,” Morris continued.

“But they are in the relegation zone and I think it’s important we hit them when they are down.

“They are a team lower than us in the table and we need to go out and put them on the back foot straight away.

“We want to set the tempo from the off and if we do that we are confident we will come away with all three points.”

Walsall enter their upcoming matches fresh from 10 days without a game.

And Morris believes having that extended time on the training ground will allow the team to cut out some of the mistakes they have been making.

“We have worked really hard during the international break,” he said.

“We know we need to be more consistent and they we needed to iron out some of the mistakes.

“We have done a lot of work on shape and movement.

“And we have done a lot of work in possession and trying to get the ball moving again.

“We have got technical players in the team and I think we are at our best when we get the ball down and play.

“We have gone direct at times this season and it’s about trying to get that balance.

“You have to go direct at times, just to put teams on the back foot. But you also have to know when to get it down and play.

“It’s crucial we know the rights times and the right areas to do that.

“But the past week or so has been really good. It’s not often you get so much time on the training ground.

“But this has given us an opportunity to get fit and be raring to go again.”