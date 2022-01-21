Stourbridge penalty hero Charlie Price 'still pinching himself' with Glassboys three wins from Wembley

Stourbridge stopper Charlie Price

The Glassboys have made it to the fifth round of the FA Trophy, in which they will face Solihull Moors, after Price saved four spot-kicks to get past Guiseley.

His immense contribution saw him awarded the match ball – and he insists Stour kitman Tom Moore also deserves credit after a stellar night at the War Memorial Ground.

“We knew the carrot was there, Solihull Moors, and that gave us even more motivation,” said Price, with the hosts triumphing 2-0 on penalties following a goalless draw on Tuesday night.

“A couple of the penalties – the first and the last one – our kitman had done his homework for me.

“The other couple were just pure instinct more than anything else, really, but fair play to Tom. I owe him a bit of money!

“Those moments are the pinnacle of being a keeper. Making a save in a penalty shootout is one thing, but four – I don’t think I’ll do it again!

“It was an out-of-body experience when that last penalty was saved.”

Stourbridge are on their best run in the Trophy since reaching the quarter-finals in 1970/71.

Price insists the Glassboys – led by ex-players Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst – fear nobody.

He said: “We’re three wins away from Wembley, and you can dream about it. We’ll take it a game at a time, but I’m pretty sure Solihull won’t enjoy coming to our place.

“With the spirit we’re in, I’d take anyone at the moment.”

Stourbridge will host Solihull on February 12, but first and foremost, it is back to the Southern Central Premier and a home clash with Royston Town tomorrow.

“We’ve gone from looking over our shoulders to looking forward. We’ve got real belief, and we want to win every game,” added Price.