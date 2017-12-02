Stafford Rangers 1 Marine 4 - Report

The Liverpool-based visitors took the lead after just four minutes with Florian Da Silva capitalising on a defensive mix-up.

Marine were two goals up after 16 minutes with full-back James Short getting his cross in to William Smart at the back-post to double his sides’ lead.

The visitors fortunately secured the points after 54 minutes thanks to a Michael Calveley own goal.

Liam Tongue added further misery waltzing his way through the defence before netting a fourth.

Substitute Alex Fletched netted a spectacular consolation goal but Rangers were easily beaten.