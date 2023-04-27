Pics hold their nerve to book final showdown

Pics hold nerve

A second-half strike from Andre Landell had looked enough to seal the deal in normal time but Tom McGlinchey levelled with two minutes remaining.

The hosts started the clash as favourites having missed out on the title to Tamworth on goal difference.

But the Pics, who finished fifth in the league, 16 points Coalville, produced a superb display on the road to progress.

Landell had the first effort of the match with a shot that was deflected over the bar.

Sam Whittall then headed wide from a corner before Alex Cameron denied by a good save from home keeper Paul White.

Coalville then responded with McGlinchey fired wide before Rushall keeper Jake Weaver pulled of a stunning save to keep out Eliot Putman’s half-volley.

Rushall struck just after half-time. A long throw caused problems in the Coalville area and Landell turned and fired home.

The visitors battled to hold on to their lead but conceded two minutes from time when McGlinchey fired home.

Extra-time failed to find a winner meaning a dreaded penalty shootout.

And it was the Pics who held their nerve to triumph 4-3 with Alex Fletcher, Kieran Cook, Whittall and Will Shorrock netting.

Meanwhile, tickets went on sale last night for Halesowen Town’s Northern One Midlands play-off final at The Grove on Saturday.

The Yeltz face Spalding United – with fans encouraged to buy a ticket in advance with the match likely to be a sell-out.

Tickets will continue to be on general sale in the JG Lounge from 2pm until 8pm today and 12pm until 8pm tomorrow.

Prices will be the same as usual match day admission – £10 for adults, £7 for concessions (60+), £4 for 13-18-year-olds and £1 for under-12s with a paying adult.

Halesowen reached the final with a 3-1 victory over Coleshill Town on Tuesday night thanks to goals from McKauley Manning, Richard Gregory and Simeon Cobourne.

Manager Paul Smith said: “It was a fantastic win and a very good performance – I thought the first 20 minutes were as good as we’ve put together since I’ve been back and could have been three or four up.

“They pegged us back with a soft goal and we were on the ropes a little bit without them creating too much, but then I thought we got a foothold back in the game, stepped on the gas again and they didn’t cause us too many problems until the end of the game.

“And then Simeon’s finished it with a great finish, so to a man they’ve done very very well.